Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

