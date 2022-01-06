Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $39.39.

