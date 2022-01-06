Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 3.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

