Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE:TMX opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.