Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $43.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,044.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,562,611. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $850.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

