Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $830.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $830.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,088.12 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.14, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,074.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

