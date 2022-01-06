Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Up to $171.35

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.35, but opened at $176.59. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $174.72, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

