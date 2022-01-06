Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 57.8% in December

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

