Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 42.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

