Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 3,226 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.51. 8,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.50 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

