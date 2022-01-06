Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 2,775 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.26% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.50 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

