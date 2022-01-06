Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 4,398 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

