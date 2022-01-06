Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 15,583 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

