Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 28,211 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.78. The company had a trading volume of 149,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,004. The company has a market capitalization of $492.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

