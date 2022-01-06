TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 139,000 shares.The stock last traded at $101.23 and had previously closed at $104.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.