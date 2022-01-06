TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFS Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

