The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.