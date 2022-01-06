The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will report sales of $69.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $251.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $253.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $310.03 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 79,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.