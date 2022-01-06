The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 5,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,215. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

