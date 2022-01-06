The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $1,387,080.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Henrique Braun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 541,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,896. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

