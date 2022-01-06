The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $15,621,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

