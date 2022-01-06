The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.39. 30,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.57 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

