The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Sell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $149.46 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

