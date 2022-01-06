The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $175.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.07 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $822,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. 8,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,685. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $874.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

