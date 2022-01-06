The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.0 days.

NNWWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF remained flat at $$26.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. North West has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.