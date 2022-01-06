The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80.

On Saturday, November 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 15,809 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $241,719.61.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

