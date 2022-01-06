The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 110 ($1.48).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.85).

RTN opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £777.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.15 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.89).

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($113,192.29).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

