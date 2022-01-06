The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

