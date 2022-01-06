The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after acquiring an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

