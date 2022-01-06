Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.81. Tilly’s shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 483 shares.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tilly’s by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.