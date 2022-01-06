TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $10,352,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

