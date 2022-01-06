TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,520 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.38.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

