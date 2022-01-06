TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $8.35 Million in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 12,049.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MASS stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $632.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $692,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,800 shares of company stock worth $1,920,124 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

