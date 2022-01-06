TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

