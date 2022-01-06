TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes $18.38 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 125.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.