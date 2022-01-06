Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 26,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 38,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.69.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

