Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Shares Up 1.9%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

About Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

