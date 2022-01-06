Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 109,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $69.58 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

