TopBidder (BID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,972.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.33 million and $12,972.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TopBidder

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

