TopBidder Price Down 16% Over Last Week (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 16% against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $12,972.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.