Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $32.15 or 0.00074459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $35.36 million and $4.92 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00062054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.34 or 0.07910439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.99 or 0.99928002 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

