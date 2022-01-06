Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $151,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

NYSE:MDT opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

