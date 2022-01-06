Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,878 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,126 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $74,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

XLNX stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.82.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

