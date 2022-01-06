Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 338,022 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,022 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $550,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $393.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average of $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.