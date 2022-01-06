Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 90,419 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,419 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $81,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $138.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

