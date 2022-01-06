Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares in the company, valued at C$355,283,196.68. Insiders acquired a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655 in the last quarter.

TOU opened at C$42.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$17.90 and a 1 year high of C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

