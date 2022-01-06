Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 1-Year High at $195.09

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.09 and last traded at $194.82, with a volume of 2759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

