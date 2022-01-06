Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

