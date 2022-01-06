Transaction Solutions International Ltd (ASX:TSN) Insider Sells A$48,501.18 in Stock

Transaction Solutions International Ltd (ASX:TSN) insider James Hood sold 247,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$48,501.18 ($34,892.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Transaction Solutions International Company Profile

Transaction Solutions International Limited provides cybersecurity services in India. The company, through its interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited, installs and manages a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and bill payment systems on behalf of various banks.

