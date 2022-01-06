TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.22. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 585,367 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

