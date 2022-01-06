TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $3.22. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 585,367 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
